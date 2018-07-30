Rodney Purvis: Waived by Celtics
Purvis was waived by the Celtics on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Purvis has been on three different rosters over the last few weeks following a flurry of trades, but as expected, has now been released in order to open up a roster spot in Boston. He'll look to latch on with another organization for training camp in September, though there's no guarantee he ends up making a final roster. Purvis played in 16 games with Orlando as a rookie last season, averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 18.1 minutes.
