Roger Moute a Bidias: Dealt to Rio Grande Valley

The G League's Raptors 905 traded Moute a Bidias to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday in exchange for a 2019 third-round pick.

Moute a Bidias, a 23-year-old forward, had averaged 2.9 points in 11.6 minutes per game over 15 appearances this season. The 905 will replace him on the roster with Jordan Howard, whom they acquired from the available player pool.