Roger Moute a Bidias: Records double-double Sunday

Moute a Bidias recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block during the loss Sunday to Northern Arizona.

This was arguably the forward's finest performance of the early season, as Moute a Bidias topped 13 points behind a fabulous shooting performance while totaling 10 rebounds to mark a double-double. In five G League contests currently, Moute a Bidias is dropping 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.