Roger Moute a Bidias: Second straight double-double

Moute a Bidias tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists in Sunday's win over Austin.

The Cameroon native finished with his best outing of the 2019-20 season, as the forward recorded a new season-high offensively while leading the Warriors on the glass to mark a second straight double-double. Moute a Bidias is currently posting 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in the G League this year.