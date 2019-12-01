Roger Moute a Bidias: Waived by Rio Grande Valley
Moute a Bidias was cut loosed by the Vipers on Friday.
The Vipers signed Jabari Brown to a contract Tuesday and added him to the roster Wednesday, ultimately serving as the cause of the team closing the door on Moute a Bidias. He will head to waivers and then free agency if he goes unclaimed.
