Romeo Langford: Entering draft, needs surgery
Langford told Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com that he would formally enter the 2019 NBA Draft next week.
It doesn't sound like Langford is leaving the door open for a return to Indiana for his sophomore season, so he'll likely sign with an agent in the near future and stay in the draft. A lottery selection is a real possibility for the 6-foot-6 wing, who was billed as a strong shooter heading into college but converted at only a 27 percent clip from three-point range. Langford attributed his poor efficiency to the torn ligament in his thumb he sustained in late November, but even with the injury, he still compiled averages of 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 34.1 minutes per game to earn All-Big Ten second-team honors. Langford said he would undergo surgery to address the thumb injury, which could impact his availability for summer-league play and/or training camp.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.