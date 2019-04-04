Romeo Langford: Entering draft, needs surgery

Langford told Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com that he would formally enter the 2019 NBA Draft next week.

It doesn't sound like Langford is leaving the door open for a return to Indiana for his sophomore season, so he'll likely sign with an agent in the near future and stay in the draft. A lottery selection is a real possibility for the 6-foot-6 wing, who was billed as a strong shooter heading into college but converted at only a 27 percent clip from three-point range. Langford attributed his poor efficiency to the torn ligament in his thumb he sustained in late November, but even with the injury, he still compiled averages of 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 34.1 minutes per game to earn All-Big Ten second-team honors. Langford said he would undergo surgery to address the thumb injury, which could impact his availability for summer-league play and/or training camp.