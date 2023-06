The Spurs didn't extend a qualifying offer to Langford ahead of Thursday's deadline, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Langford will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, meaning the Spurs won't be able to match any offer he receives. The 23-year-old guard averaged 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.7 minutes across 43 games in 2022-23.