Weems logged seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and a block in 18 minutes during Saturday's 104-96 loss to the Squadron.

Weems was held scoreless in Friday's win over Rio Grande Valley, but he was slightly more effective in the second half of the back-to-back set. He also posted his second-highest total of the season on the boards.