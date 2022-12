Weems tallied four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 114-109 win over Birmingham.

Weems recently took on a starting role for the Hustle, but he came off the bench Thursday and failed to make much of an impact while shooting 25 percent from the floor. He's been held under 10 points in five of his first nine appearances of the season.