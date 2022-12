Weems posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and a block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 win over Texas.

Weems joined the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup and scored in double figures for the third time this year. He's averaging 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game to begin the season.