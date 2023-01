Weems posted five points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 loss to the Wolves.

Weems was in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup and was inefficient from the floor, but he tied for the team lead in steals. He's been a modest contributor for the Hustle, averaging 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game.