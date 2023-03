Weems recorded seven points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 11 minutes during Monday's 126-108 win over the Herd.

Weems didn't have much shot volume during Monday's matchup but was perfect from the charity stripe in the comfortable win. He'll likely continue to have a limited role off the bench to close out the season.