Weems generated two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 win over Mexico City.

Weems has had consistent playing time off the bench early in the regular season, but he hasn't made much of an impact for the Hustle. The 21-year-old is averaging just 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game.