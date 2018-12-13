Ron Baker: Let go by Knicks

Baker was waived by the Knicks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Due to the emergence of young talent such as Allonzo Trier and Damyean Dotson, Baker found himself on the outside of the rotation looking in for most of the season. Now, with Trier's two-way deal being converted into a full-time NBA contract, Baker was waived in order to create an open roster spot for the rookie.