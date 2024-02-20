Holland will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a complete tendon rupture of his right thumb, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Holland, who had been sidelined since Jan. 31 with the injury, is expected to make a full recovery and return to on-court activities in 6-to-8 weeks. The 18-year-old from Texas bypassed college basketball to get a head start on his professional career with the G League Ignite this season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 31.9 minutes per game over 29 appearances. As is the case for most players Holland's age, he struggled with efficiency against older competition, as he turned the ball over 3.2 times per game and delivered 45.5/23.7/72.8 percent shooting splits. Despite his occasional struggles, the 6-foot-8 Holland showed well enough at the G League level to merit consideration as a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, should he choose to make himself eligible.