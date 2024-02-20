Holland (thumb) will be sidelined for the remainder of the season while dealing with a complete tendon rupture in his right thumb, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Holland has been sidelined since Jan. 31 after rupturing his thumb, but he is expected to make a full recovery and return to on-court activities in six-to-eight weeks. Holland has lottery pedigree in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, so sitting for the remainder of the G League campaign in preparation for a full pre-draft process while ensuring a healthy summer is understandable. His abridged campaign was sour at times, finishing in the 30th percentile overall in points per possession among G League players, hitting 23.5 percent of his threes and compiling an 82:94 AST:TO ratio through 29 appearances. Holland had been producing of late, however, delivering 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals on mediocre efficiency across his last 14 contests.