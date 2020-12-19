Hollis-Jefferson was waived by the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Hollis-Jefferson saw 35 preseason minutes with the Timberwolves across three games, totaling 23 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Despite the good numbers, he'll become a free agent. It wouldn't be surprising if he found NBA work elsewhere.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Limited role in preseason•
-
Timberwolves' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Explodes for 17 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Signing with Minnesota•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Available to play•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Sunday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Friday•