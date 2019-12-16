Ronshad Shabazz: Adds eight off bench
Shabazz added eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal during Saturday's win over the Blue.
In 17 minutes of action off the bench, Shabazz turned in a decent offensive showing by tallying eight points thanks particularly to knocking down two three-pointers. The 23-year-old is currently averaging 4.3 points over four G League appearances.
