Ronshad Shabazz: Drafted 13th by College Park

Shabazz went 13th overall by College Park in the 2019 G League Draft.

Shabazz specialized as a scorer at Appalachian State last season, notching 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while converting 37.6 percent of his shots from deep and 44.1 percent from the field as a senior.

