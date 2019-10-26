Ronshad Shabazz: Drafted 13th by College Park
Shabazz went 13th overall by College Park in the 2019 G League Draft.
Shabazz specialized as a scorer at Appalachian State last season, notching 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while converting 37.6 percent of his shots from deep and 44.1 percent from the field as a senior.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...