Ronshad Shabazz: Inks deal with Vipers
Shabazz has signed on with Rio Grande Valley.
Shabazz should provide some relief in the backcourt for a Vipers squad that has been banged up, so there's a decent chance he will see some run in the rotation right out of the gates. Shabazz was selected 13th overall by College Park in the 2019 G League Draft but failed to make it through roster cuts.
