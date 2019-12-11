Play

Ronshad Shabazz: Inks deal with Vipers

Shabazz has signed on with Rio Grande Valley.

Shabazz should provide some relief in the backcourt for a Vipers squad that has been banged up, so there's a decent chance he will see some run in the rotation right out of the gates. Shabazz was selected 13th overall by College Park in the 2019 G League Draft but failed to make it through roster cuts.

Our Latest Stories