Ronshad Shabazz: Waived by Rio Grande Valley
Rio Grande Valley placed Shabazz on waivers Thursday.
Shabazz saw minimal action in his time with the Vipers, averaging just 2.8 points and 6.7 minutes over his six contests. He will hit free agency assuming he goes unclaimed through the waiver process.
