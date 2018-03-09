Roosevelt Jones: 4, 5, 6 in win

Jones recorded four points (2-2 FG, 0-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal during Thursday's 112-103 win over the Red Claws.

The former Butler guard has only recorded one double digit scoring performance this year but has tallied high marks in other categories such as rebounds and assists. Jones is averaging only 4.3 points but contributes with 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.