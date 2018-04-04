Roosevelt Jones: Misses final six games

Jones finished the season averaging 4.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists through 25 games played for the Canton Charge.

The former Butler standout missed the final six games of the season due to an undisclosed injury but was still able to wrap up the year with a fine stat line. If he is back in the G League next season, Jones will look to improve upon his career low 4.3 points per game.