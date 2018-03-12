Roosevelt Jones: Misses Sunday's game

Jones missed Sunday's loss to the BayHawks due to an undisclosed injury.

It's unclear really what injury sidelined Jones for Sunday's game. Currently, the former Butler Bulldog is listed as a game-time decision for the Charge's next game Tuesday against Lakeland. This season, the 25-year-old is averaging 4.3 points and 7.6 rebounds.

