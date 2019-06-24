Rosco Allen: Playing for Lakers this summer
Allen will suit up for the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League in July, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
The 26-year-old forward previously took part in the summer league with Boston in 2017, but has played exclusively overseas ever since. He'll look to make a big enough impression in Las Vegas to earn an invitation to training camp from the Lakers or one of the NBA's other 29 clubs.
