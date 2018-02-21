Roscoe Smith: Plays only 19 minutes
Smith added six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 98-88 win over Lakeland.
After scoring 20 points on Feb. 10, Smith has seen his minutes diminish across his latest two games now, as he continues to struggle from the floor. The third year player from UNLV though is averaging a superb 13.7 points along with 5.0 rebounds per game for the Swarm this season.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...