Smith added six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 98-88 win over Lakeland.

After scoring 20 points on Feb. 10, Smith has seen his minutes diminish across his latest two games now, as he continues to struggle from the floor. The third year player from UNLV though is averaging a superb 13.7 points along with 5.0 rebounds per game for the Swarm this season.