Rui Hachimura: Selected No. 9 by Wizards
Hachimura was drafted by the Wizards with the ninth pick in the NBA Draft.
Hachimura is the first Japanese-born player ever drafted in the NBA. He saw his numbers jump significantly each of his three years at Gonzaga, and concluded his Junior season with an average of 19.7 points (59.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT%, 73.9 FT%) and 6.5 rebounds per game. The WCC Player of the Year will presumably to have a significant role in the Wizards' rotation right away.
