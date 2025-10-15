Russell Westbrook: Agrees to deal with Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook (hand) and the Kings agreed to a contract Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
After months of being linked to the Kings, the two sides finally reached an agreement Wednesday. Charania notes that Westbrook has bonds with Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, and the front office has long admired the veteran point guard. Westbrook, who recently recovered from a right hand surgery, is now positioned to become the backup point guard behind Dennis Schroder in Sacramento.
