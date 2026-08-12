Russell Westbrook: Announces retirement from NBA

Westbrook announced his retirement from the NBA on Wednesday.

Westbrook is calling it a career after spending 18 years in the league. The 37-year-old, nine-time All-Star was the 2016-17 MVP and is hanging it up as the NBA's all-time triple-double leader, compiling 209 triple-doubles over the course of his illustrious career. Westbrook, a future Hall of Famer, averaged 20.9 points, 8.0 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game across stints with the Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers, Clippers, Nuggets and Kings.