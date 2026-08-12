Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown

Russell Westbrook: Announces retirement from NBA

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Westbrook announced his retirement from the NBA on Wednesday.

Westbrook is calling it a career after spending 18 years in the league. The 37-year-old, nine-time All-Star was the 2016-17 MVP and is hanging it up as the NBA's all-time triple-double leader, compiling 209 triple-doubles over the course of his illustrious career. Westbrook, a future Hall of Famer, averaged 20.9 points, 8.0 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game across stints with the Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers, Clippers, Nuggets and Kings.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!