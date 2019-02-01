Ryan Anderson: Dominant paint presence in loss
Anderson scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 FT), picked up 17 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in Delaware's 119-110 loss to Windy City on Wednesday.
Anderson all but signed a lease and moved into the paint on Wednesday, giving the Bulls a hard time every time he got near the ball. His 19 points was earned at a steady clip of about five points a quarter before an explosive 10 point third, but it's the other stats that show just how dominant Anderson can be. It's hard to believe that a guy who can get 10 offensive rebounds in three quarters of play would get shut out in the fourth, but credit is due to Windy City's defensive adjustments. Still, as far as centers go, Anderson performed well above his averages, and shows promise moving forward.
