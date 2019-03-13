Ryan Anderson: Out Monday
Anderson (undisclosed) did not play in Monday's win over Westchester.
Anderson has now missed three straight contests for undisclosed reasons. The undrafted rookie has played in 36 games with the Blue Coats this season, averaging 18.7 minutes, 7.7 points and 8.6 rebounds over that stretch.
