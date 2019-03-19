Ryan Anderson: Returns after six-game absence
Anderson (undisclosed) played 15 minutes in Monday's loss to the Charge, finishing the contest with four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists.
We never figured out why Anderson missed the previous six games, but he made his inevitable return with just four games remaining in the G League season. Anderson has been a minor player for Delaware, soaking up on average 18.3 minutes in 37 games this season.
