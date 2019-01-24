Ryan Anderson: Tallies double-double

Anderson compiled 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds and an assist in the loss Wednesday to the Hustle.

The rookie forward has been a minor piece of the Blue Coats' depth chart, averaging around 17 minutes per contest. An average of 6.7 points and 7.6 rebounds likely highlights Anderson's lack of direct influence on the offense most nights.