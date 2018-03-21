Arcidiacono recorded eight points (2-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 assists and six rebounds during Tuesday's 104-93 loss to visiting Grand Rapids.

Arcidiacono was able to outweigh his worst shooting performance of the year with a high tally of 15 assists Tuesday. The 23-year-old has been a reliable offensive contributor to Windy City all season long still, as he is averaging 13.8 points and 8.6 assists per game while registering eight double-doubles.