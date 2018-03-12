Ryan Arcidiacono: 29 and 12 in win
Arcidiacono recorded 29 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 12 assists and seven rebounds during Sunday's narrow 104-100 win over Lakeland.
Arcidiacono is known for his ability to share the ball, as he is currently the G League's third leading player in assists, but he was able to finish Sunday's win with a game-high 29 points while also registering his second straight double-double with 12 assists. The 23-year-old guard from Villanova is averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 assists per game with Windy City this season, making him a daily double-double candidate.
More News
-
Ryan Arcidiacono: Double-double in win•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: First career triple-double•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Playing for Windy City on Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Averaging 11 minutes per game with Chicago•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Recalled from G-League•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Won't be backup point guard Saturday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...