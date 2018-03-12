Arcidiacono recorded 29 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 12 assists and seven rebounds during Sunday's narrow 104-100 win over Lakeland.

Arcidiacono is known for his ability to share the ball, as he is currently the G League's third leading player in assists, but he was able to finish Sunday's win with a game-high 29 points while also registering his second straight double-double with 12 assists. The 23-year-old guard from Villanova is averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 assists per game with Windy City this season, making him a daily double-double candidate.