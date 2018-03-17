Arcidiacono tallied 31 points (11-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, four steals and three rebounds during Friday's 103-97 loss to Westchester.

Arcidiacono's 31 points were a new season high, as he attempted 10 more shots Friday than any other game this year. The former Villanova star is averaging 30 points over his last two games, an indicator that he may be trying to increase his scoring production a little more. So far, the 23-year-old guard is contributing 13.9 points and 8.4 assists for Windy City.