Ryan Arcidiacono: Double-double in win
Arcidiacono registered 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and four steals during Friday's 105-99 win at Greensboro.
After a six game absence from 10-plus assists, Arcidiacono finally got back on track and managed 13 assists on his way to his seventh double-double this season. The former National Champion with Villanova is the G League's third leading player in assists at 8.3 per game and, in addition, the 23-year-old adds a decent 12.9 points.
