The Trail Blazers waived Arcidiacono (back) on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Arcidiacono had missed the last two games due to a back injury, but he had started the three games prior to that. However, Portland needed a roster spot for the addition of Jeenathan Williams, who the team signed to a two-year deal Saturday. Arcidiacono was the resulting roster casualty, making him a free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Ryan Arcidiacono: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ryan Arcidiacono: Listed as doubtful•
-
Trail Blazers' Ryan Arcidiacono: Returns to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Ryan Arcidiacono: Fails to score despite start•
-
Trail Blazers' Ryan Arcidiacono: Will start at point guard•
-
Trail Blazers' Ryan Arcidiacono: Makes return from back injury•