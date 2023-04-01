The Trail Blazers waived Arcidiacono (back) on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Arcidiacono had missed the last two games due to a back injury, but he had started the three games prior to that. However, Portland needed a roster spot for the addition of Jeenathan Williams, who the team signed to a two-year deal Saturday. Arcidiacono was the resulting roster casualty, making him a free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.