Ryan Boatright: Averaging six points since trade
Boatright is averaging 14.3 minutes, 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the four games since being acquired by the Texas Legends via trade.
It's unclear if Boatright will ascend beyond his depth role or if the Legends are simply fine with the point guard's current time share, but dealing away J.J. Avila for the former National Champion should boost Boatright's fantasy potential by the sheer fact he'll actually see the floor.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...