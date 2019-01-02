Boatright is averaging 14.3 minutes, 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the four games since being acquired by the Texas Legends via trade.

It's unclear if Boatright will ascend beyond his depth role or if the Legends are simply fine with the point guard's current time share, but dealing away J.J. Avila for the former National Champion should boost Boatright's fantasy potential by the sheer fact he'll actually see the floor.