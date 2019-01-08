Boatright agreed to a contract Tuesday with Unicaja of the Spanish League, EuroHoops.net reports.

After playing for four different foreign clubs between the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns, Boatright returned to North America this season. He had split time between the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers and Texas Legends, averaging 6.9 points, 4.2 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 20.0 minutes per game over 11 appearances. The Legends released him from his G League contract, allowing him to pursue a more lucrative opportunity overseas.