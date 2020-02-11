Play

Broekhoff will be waived by the Mavericks to clear a roster spot, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Broekhoff will head to waivers in order for Dallas to make room for Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who was recently bought out by Charlotte. Broekhoff played in 17 contests this season for the Mavs, averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game.

