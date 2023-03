Hawkins logged zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during the 905's 118-116 loss to Greensboro on Friday.

Hawkins' seven rebounds were the only great part of his rotten log. He failed to score any of his field goals as the 905, who have been inconsistent across 2022-23 so far, are back under .500 again.