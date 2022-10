The G League's Raptors 905 announced Monday that Hawkins has been included on the club's training camp roster.

After going undrafted out of Creighton this summer, Hawkins linked up with the Raptors on an Exhibit 10 deal Oct. 15 and was waived the same day, per Aaron Rose of SI.com. The transaction allowed Toronto to retain Hawkins' G League rights, and the 25-year-old forward looks poised to spend his first professional season with the 905.