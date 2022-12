Hawkins logged three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Raptors 905's 127-118 win Thursday against Iowa.

Hawkins missed all but one of his shots and was the Raptors' only player to have a negative plus-minus despite their impressive win. Fantasy managers should not expect him being a valued option until further progress is visible from him.