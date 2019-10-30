Ryan Martin: Selected by Erie

Martin was selected by the Erie BayHawks with the 43rd overall pick in the 2019 G-League draft.

Martin averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.9 minutes across 43 games for the Bakken Bears last season. He's bounced around various international leagues since graduating Tennessee Tech in 2015. During his senior season with the Golden Eagles, he averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game.