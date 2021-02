Taylor registered 23 points (8-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 129-90 win over G League Agua Caliente.

Taylor was the first man off the bench Monday night, and he stole this show, leading the team in points, assists and rebounds. Entering the game, he had averaged just 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. However, more performances like this could earn the 26-year-old more playing time down the stretch.