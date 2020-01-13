Ryan Taylor: Erupts for 21 off bench

Taylor posted 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound during Saturday's win over Texas.

Taylor literally came out of no where Saturday to total a season-high 21 points behind fantastic overall shooting. Previously, the forward had scored just five points in his first three outings for Santa Cruz. After Saturday's contest, Taylor is dropping 6.5 points per game while shooting 38.3 percent from the field.