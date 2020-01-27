Ryan Taylor: Erupts for 25 off bench
Taylor posted 25 points (8-10 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four steals and one assist in Sunday's win over South Bay.
This was Taylor's finest outing since joining Santa Cruz in late December, as the guard erupted for 25 points off the bench with almost everything coming from behind the arc. It was the second time this season in which Taylor has reached at least 21 points and, now after Sunday's performance, he is averaging 8.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...