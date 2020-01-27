Ryan Taylor: Erupts for 25 off bench

Taylor posted 25 points (8-10 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four steals and one assist in Sunday's win over South Bay.

This was Taylor's finest outing since joining Santa Cruz in late December, as the guard erupted for 25 points off the bench with almost everything coming from behind the arc. It was the second time this season in which Taylor has reached at least 21 points and, now after Sunday's performance, he is averaging 8.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.