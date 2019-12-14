Ryan Taylor: Finds home with Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz Warriors acquired Taylor via the available player pool Friday.
Taylor was selected 24th overall by Lakeland in October's G League Draft but didn't make it through roster cuts to earn a roster spot. He's latched on with Santa Cruz following the team's waiving of Vander Blue on Thursday and should provide some depth in the backcourt for the club.
