Ryan Taylor: Heads to Lakeland at 24th overall
Taylor was selected 24th overall in the 2019 G League Draft by the Lakeland Magic.
Taylor finished out his college career at Northwestern, moving up his competition level after dominating for two seasons at Evansville. He will step up his competition level yet again, heading to the G League after averaging 9.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 2018-19.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...