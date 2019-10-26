Ryan Taylor: Heads to Lakeland at 24th overall

Taylor was selected 24th overall in the 2019 G League Draft by the Lakeland Magic.

Taylor finished out his college career at Northwestern, moving up his competition level after dominating for two seasons at Evansville. He will step up his competition level yet again, heading to the G League after averaging 9.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 2018-19.

Our Latest Stories